Rubber Bands On A Soap Dish: What It's For And Why It's Recommended

To try this hack at home, all you need is a clean, empty dish and a handful of sturdy rubber bands. If you don't have any lying around, your old hair ties you're bored of will work as well. But if you don't mind buying some, try getting silicone ones, like QfwdfcTrenz's 3-inch Wide Rubber Bands. Because silicone bands are washable and reusable, they may hold up better for regular use. Once you have the required bands, stretch two thick pieces across the top of your soap dish so they cross in the middle, then put the bar on them (after rinsing away residue from used ones). Alternatively, run the two bands vertically and parallel to each other (recommended for built-in dishes), stretching them tight so they hold the soap better. For bigger bars, take three to four bands and place them in a grid pattern.

That being said, keep in mind that rubber bands won't last forever. Once they start to feel stretched out, brittle, or sticky, or if they snap, swap in a fresh pair. The same trick also works by the kitchen sink, where a bar of hand soap tends to get just as mushy. Moreover, remember that if your dish has no drainage slots, the runoff will collect in the bottom of the dish instead of around the soap. So, dump and rinse it every few days for hygiene purposes (bacteria love to breed in moist environments). And if you have added a soap dish to a tile shower, the runoff will simply rinse down the wall and into the drain with your next shower, so there's nothing to empty by hand.