Use An Old Plastic Lid For Organizing Clutter In Your Bathroom Instead Of Tossing

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In a bid to reduce your carbon footprint and reduce the amount of trash your household generates, you might employ multiple genius ways to use old plastic containers in your garden and interiors. But what happens to the orphaned lids? Since tossing them will cancel out your upcycling efforts, you might relegate them to a junk drawer. However, if you have more stored there than you know what to do with, why not use a few to organize clutter in your bathroom? Indeed, turning them into soap dishes is a great way to use lids from old plastic containers.

This nifty idea will minimize visual clutter and keep your bars contained. Plus, it'll keep your shower, bathtub, and sink ledge from turning into a sticky, soap scum-filled spot. This, in turn, will prevent bacteria from breeding freely in the constantly wet environment. Better yet, this DIY will allow excess water to drain through and allow your soap bars to dry, dramatically prolonging their life. Moreover, it'll survive accidental tumbles better than an expensive wood, ceramic, or marble dish. And you won't have to worry about adding a soap dish to your tile shower. The best part, though? You don't need a lot of supplies for this beginner-friendly project. You just need a lid large enough (check your peanut butter or body scrub jars) to accommodate a bar. Then, you can use a soldering tool, like the Meakest Soldering Iron, to poke drainage holes in the lid. Or, you can loop a few rubber bands around a lid to give your soap bars a resting place. Either way, don't forget to give the lid a soapy water bath before using.