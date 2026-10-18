The Coveted Mid-Century Modern Lamp Thrifters Would Be Thrilled To Find

While there are plenty of different types of lamps — and plenty of Arco dupes — nothing quite stacks up to the original. Vintage finds from the '60s can cost anywhere between $1,000 and $4,000. The lamps are still in production today, with some hovering in the $4,000 range, and the anniversary edition Arco K, which features a Transparent K9 crystal glass base, starts at $12,600. As far as the originals go, you'll be able to spot them by a few key features, including the marble's curved corners, a hole in the base to help with lifting and transportation, and a perforated shade.

With such a distinct history comes a hefty price tag. If you want a cheaper and easier-to-find version, there are copycat lamps, like the All Modern Georgia 78" dimmable floor lamp ($249) and West Elm's overarching metal shade floor lamp ($449) that aren't nearly as expensive but still offer a similar aesthetic.

The beauty of the Arco lamp is that it not only fits into a modern space, but it can be used in a curated home with vintage finds, too. The pros credit its reputation and practicality for remaining a go-to pick. If you're styling an Arco, or an Arco-lookalike, consider placing it behind a couch with cozy textiles and wooden accents, or station it in a dining area above the table. For a true nod to the '60s, place it behind a setup of sleek leather couches in the living room next to wood accents, amongst an earthy color palette, and in the midst of a minimalistic approach.