Ditch The Trash Bags: 5 Portable And Affordable Leaf Collector Amazon Finds

First on the list, we have the UQM 60-gallon leaf collector. Unlike a trash bag, it has a wide, dustpan-style opening that sits on the ground and lets you rake leaves straight inside instead of scooping them up by hand. As for build, it is made from woven polypropylene with reinforced handles. The UQM 60-gallon leaf collector also has four fiberglass rods that help support its opening.

Besides fallen leaves, you can use the UQM 60-gallon leaf collector for grass clippings, small branches, and other light yard debris. The UQM 60-gallon leaf collector can even double as a tote for garden tools. Plus, at just $15.99, it's quite affordable.

On Amazon, the UQM collector currently has a 4.2-star rating based on reviews from about 90 global customers. Happy buyers say that it has a roomy design and makes yard cleanup quicker, especially when dealing with piles of leaves in flower beds. In fact, one reviewer even wrote that "if you have leaves in large quantity, this thing is the most effective way to gather and remove." That said, not all user feedback is positive. For instance, one buyer wrote that the bottom of the UQM 60-gallon leaf collector does not stay flat and leaves go under it, whereas another mentioned its supporting rods feel flimsy.