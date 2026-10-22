Ditch The Trash Bags: 5 Portable And Affordable Leaf Collector Amazon Finds
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Raking up fallen leaves is one thing. Getting them into a trash bag is another. Sure, trash bags have always been the go-to choice for many people, but anyone who has ever wrestled with one knows the struggle. They tear easily, they're hard to hold open when it's windy, and once they're full, they're a pain to tie shut. Don't worry, though. Amazon has some better alternatives, and they all cost less than $30.
Also, unlike flimsy trash bags, the Amazon finds below are specially designed to collect leaves and other yard waste. Some of them – like the Dntorx 72-gallon lawn leaf bags – can even stand on their own, so you don't have to hold the sides apart when you fill them. Plus, these leaf collectors are all portable and can be folded flat between uses, so you can store them in your garage or shed without crowding up the place.
The UQM 60-gallon leaf collector
First on the list, we have the UQM 60-gallon leaf collector. Unlike a trash bag, it has a wide, dustpan-style opening that sits on the ground and lets you rake leaves straight inside instead of scooping them up by hand. As for build, it is made from woven polypropylene with reinforced handles. The UQM 60-gallon leaf collector also has four fiberglass rods that help support its opening.
Besides fallen leaves, you can use the UQM 60-gallon leaf collector for grass clippings, small branches, and other light yard debris. The UQM 60-gallon leaf collector can even double as a tote for garden tools. Plus, at just $15.99, it's quite affordable.
On Amazon, the UQM collector currently has a 4.2-star rating based on reviews from about 90 global customers. Happy buyers say that it has a roomy design and makes yard cleanup quicker, especially when dealing with piles of leaves in flower beds. In fact, one reviewer even wrote that "if you have leaves in large quantity, this thing is the most effective way to gather and remove." That said, not all user feedback is positive. For instance, one buyer wrote that the bottom of the UQM 60-gallon leaf collector does not stay flat and leaves go under it, whereas another mentioned its supporting rods feel flimsy.
Tryly portable pop-up leaf collector
The Tryly portable pop-up leaf collector is another option on the list that offers a simpler way to clean up fallen leaves in your yard. To use it, all you have to do is lay it down, rake leaves into its wide opening, grab the straps, and pour everything into a bin. It measures about 56 ½ by 34 by 20 ½ inches when open, and has a capacity of about 40 gallons. In terms of build, it is made from reusable polyester and weighs just 10.6 ounces. The collector also folds down into a pouch about 15 inches across, so it can easily be tucked into a shed or garage when not in use.
Priced at $17.99 on Amazon, the Tryly portable pop-up leaf collector has an average rating of 4.4 stars from around 200 ratings. Buyers say that the leaf collector works well, feels sturdy, is lightweight, and significantly reduces the time it takes to clean up a yard. A few buyers also called it a "back saver" in the reviews. There are some complaints, however. For instance, one customer mentioned that the leaf collector broke quickly, and another noted that it is difficult to keep in place without anchoring it down, especially when it's windy.
Tespher reusable garden bags
Next on the list, we have the Tespher reusable garden bags. They come in two options: a two-pack for $29.99 and a three-pack for $25.99. Each green bag holds 63 gallons, measures 31 inches across and 19 inches tall, and is made from woven polypropylene with a water-repellent finish. Each bag also has four reinforced handles.
You don't have to worry about the Tespher bags collapsing while you're raking fall leaves, as they have plastic rings around their openings to help keep them open as you fill them. Of course, you can also use them for grass clippings, weeds, hedge trimmings, and other lawn and yard waste. If, however, you do not need something that large, smaller 16-gallon and 46-gallon bags are also available on Amazon.
As for customer feedback, the bags have an average rating of 4.5 stars from about 2,000 reviews. Buyers praise the bags for durability, good value for money, ease of use and large capacity. One buyer even called the bags a "workhorse" and noted they make yard cleanup easy and can be dragged all over the place. However, others noted that the bags start breaking down after a few months of use, with one customer even warning against using these bags outdoors.
Dntorx 72-gallon lawn leaf bags
If you're looking for tall leaf-collecting bags that stand upright as you fill them, the Dntorx 72-gallon lawn leaf bags are definitely worth a look. Each bag measures about 30 inches tall and is made from heavy-duty polypropylene, with a capacity of up to 72 gallons. A plastic ring around the top keeps the opening wide, while four reinforced side handles make the bags easy to carry and empty.
Along with leaves, the bags can hold weeds, grass clippings, small branches, and other garden waste. You can even use them indoors for storing laundry or unused items. As for pricing, the three-pack of 72-gallon bags costs $16.99 on Amazon. Other pack sizes and capacities are also available.
Most buyers on Amazon seem to like the Dntorx 72-gallon lawn leaf bags. Currently, they carry a 4.4-star average rating based on around 400 reviews. Customers say that the bags are good value for money, feel sturdy, and help clean up leaves from lawns and yards easily. A few customers also liked that the bags stand up on their own. However, one person mentioned that the bags developed holes after only a few months of use, whereas another noted they tear easily.
VICAMB 60-gallon pop-up leaf collector
Last on the list, we have the VICAMB 60-gallon pop-up leaf collector. Unlike the upright garden bags mentioned above, it sits on the ground with a wide, dustpan-style opening you can rake leaves directly into. Once it's full, use the handles to lift it and empty the contents into a trash can or compost bin. The leaf collector also has a raised back, which keeps leaves from spilling.
As for weight, the VICAMB 60-gallon pop-up leaf collector weighs about 1 ¾ pounds and is made from washable, water-resistant 600D Oxford fabric. However, the manufacturer advises against leaving the bag in direct sunlight. The leaf collector is available for $16.99 on Amazon. Along with leaves, it can be used to collect small twigs, grass clippings, and other light yard debris. It also folds for storage when not in use.
As for buyer feedback, the VICAMB 60-gallon pop-up leaf collector carries an average score of 4.4 stars from about 60 ratings. Customers say the leaf collector is easy to use, has a good design, and is made from quality materials. One even called it better than upright leaf collectors. Some customers, however, raised concerns. For instance, a few noted that it is not suitable for large yards, whereas another mentioned that it does not stay flat on the ground.