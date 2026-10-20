Old Vases Aren't Trash: 15 Genius Ways To Turn Them Into Home Treasures

Do you have an old vase you rarely, if ever, use? Instead of leaving it to collect dust or tossing it out, you can upcycle it into something more useful. What might feel like an uninspiring or outdated piece could be the perfect base for a project. With a little creativity, vases of all sizes can be used for something new, adding utility, charm, or sophistication to your space.

Vases deserve more credit for their versatility: they can be repurposed as all sorts of vessels. We've rounded up some of our favorite ways to reuse an old vase. Ranging from using it for decorative storage to upcycling it as a cordless lamp, there are a variety of ways to give a vase new purpose. We've stuck to easy DIY projects, with no special experience, expensive tools, or even much time required. The projects ahead use everything from mini bud vases (used to hold a stem or two) up to large, statement floor vases. Before you banish an old vase to the bin, consider the ways you can give it new life with these upcycling ideas.