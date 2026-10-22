Decorate Your Birdbath While Keeping It Clean With An Easy-To-Use Addition
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Does your birdbath look boring? Basic baths can be drab, even if they're attracting beautiful birds to your garden. Whether you have an old stone bath or you've upcycled a bowl into a simple DIY birdbath for your feathered friends, Otoolling's mini copper birdbath ornaments will certainly make your bath look more whimsical. Available in bird, turtle, and peony flower designs, these ornaments are an affordable decorative addition for birdbaths. They are also said to help keep water cleaner for longer in your birdbath,as copper can help slow unsightly algae growth.
Birdbaths are a great way to attract birds to your yard without buying a feeder, and this simple addition can make a dull bath look more like intentional decor. Each one is about an inch in size, allowing you to fit the whole set in one birdbath without crowding out any actual birds. Setting them up is easy: simply place the ornaments in the bottom of the basin. For those with deeper bowls of water, the copper figurines could act like little perching stones to help smaller birds get a drink.
Birdsbaths can do a lot more than attract birds, drawing other wildlife to your space and providing water to all sorts of critters. Even if your water feature is set up for other animals like squirrels or perhaps stray cats, these figurines will add a touch of whimsy and decor to the simplest dish. If you have other water fixtures in your outdoor space, such as fountains or a pond, the copper ornaments can be placed in the water for a little extra style.
You still need to clean your birdbath
Otoolling claims that these decorations can control algae growth and naturally purify water. Copper is an algaecide, and these figurines are listed as 75% copper. Green, slimy algae can make your birdbath look ugly and neglected, and keeping it out of your garden decor makes for a more stunning appearance. Many of the reviews on Amazon's website praise both the appearance and cleansing ability of the copper figurines. "These little mini bird copper ornaments are adorable and they work! I have them in my bird bath and they really do keep the gunk out," one commenter wrote. Others noted that the bath seemed to stay cleaner for longer, though some algae eventually appeared.
Unfortunately, these little knick-knacks didn't work for everybody — although users still found the copper decor pretty. "After adding these, I still had the same issues and still needed to clean the bird bath just as often as before," one customer wrote, adding, "As decorative pieces, I really like them. They're small, cute, and add a sweet little detail to the bird bath. If you're buying them mainly because you like the way they look, I think you'll be pleased."
It's important to note, though, that copper is only meant to help with algae, and there are other things that can make it dirty. Even with these decorations in the birdbath, it's important to continue regularly cleaning your birdbath to keep it safe for your feathered friends.