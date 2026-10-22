Decorate Your Birdbath While Keeping It Clean With An Easy-To-Use Addition

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Does your birdbath look boring? Basic baths can be drab, even if they're attracting beautiful birds to your garden. Whether you have an old stone bath or you've upcycled a bowl into a simple DIY birdbath for your feathered friends, Otoolling's mini copper birdbath ornaments will certainly make your bath look more whimsical. Available in bird, turtle, and peony flower designs, these ornaments are an affordable decorative addition for birdbaths. They are also said to help keep water cleaner for longer in your birdbath,as copper can help slow unsightly algae growth.

Birdbaths are a great way to attract birds to your yard without buying a feeder, and this simple addition can make a dull bath look more like intentional decor. Each one is about an inch in size, allowing you to fit the whole set in one birdbath without crowding out any actual birds. Setting them up is easy: simply place the ornaments in the bottom of the basin. For those with deeper bowls of water, the copper figurines could act like little perching stones to help smaller birds get a drink.

Birdsbaths can do a lot more than attract birds, drawing other wildlife to your space and providing water to all sorts of critters. Even if your water feature is set up for other animals like squirrels or perhaps stray cats, these figurines will add a touch of whimsy and decor to the simplest dish. If you have other water fixtures in your outdoor space, such as fountains or a pond, the copper ornaments can be placed in the water for a little extra style.