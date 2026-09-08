10 Deep Discounts On Ryobi Tools To Shop This September

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When fall comes around, you know winter isn't far behind and it's time to get to those fall maintenance chores you probably hate and have been putting off all summer. That might also mean you have to buy some tools for deep cleaning your house, and Ryobi has some of the best tools out there (are having a sale too!). Their line of cordless tools has been expanding since the company entered that market in 1996, and if you have one Ryobi 18V lithium-ion battery and a charger, you can choose from over 300 tools in Ryobi's ONE+ collection. So this sale is not one you want to miss out on.

In the United States, the company retails its products exclusively through The Home Depot, and that's where you'll see the sale signs. That isn't the only place you can buy Ryobi tools, though. Direct Tools also sells them, as well as tools and appliances from a few other manufacturers, but they are blemished — usually insignificantly — or reconditioned. Of course, you can also buy Ryobi tools on Amazon and Walmart because... what can't you buy from those retailers? Sale prices advertised at The Home Depot may be duplicated by these other retailers, so there's no harm in checking.