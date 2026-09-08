10 Deep Discounts On Ryobi Tools To Shop This September
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When fall comes around, you know winter isn't far behind and it's time to get to those fall maintenance chores you probably hate and have been putting off all summer. That might also mean you have to buy some tools for deep cleaning your house, and Ryobi has some of the best tools out there (are having a sale too!). Their line of cordless tools has been expanding since the company entered that market in 1996, and if you have one Ryobi 18V lithium-ion battery and a charger, you can choose from over 300 tools in Ryobi's ONE+ collection. So this sale is not one you want to miss out on.
In the United States, the company retails its products exclusively through The Home Depot, and that's where you'll see the sale signs. That isn't the only place you can buy Ryobi tools, though. Direct Tools also sells them, as well as tools and appliances from a few other manufacturers, but they are blemished — usually insignificantly — or reconditioned. Of course, you can also buy Ryobi tools on Amazon and Walmart because... what can't you buy from those retailers? Sale prices advertised at The Home Depot may be duplicated by these other retailers, so there's no harm in checking.
18V battery and charger
If you're new to Ryobi, you'll need a battery and charger. Although many Ryobi tools come bundled with either a battery or battery and charger, some don't. Even if your tool does come with a battery, it's an excellent idea to have an extra one on-hand so you don't run out of power in the middle of a big job. Right now, you can buy the ONE+ 18V Starter Kit with 4.0 Ah and Battery for $129. That's a savings of $30 off the regular price.
510 CFM leaf blower plus battery and charger
Now that fall is here, it's time to get ready for leaves, and when they completely cover your sidewalk and driveway, you'll be glad you have an easy-to-use leaf blower. The ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Whisper Series 130 MPH 510 CFM Battery Leaf Blower comes with a long-lasting 6.0 Ah battery and a charger, and at the sale price of $199, you're saving $30. This is a popular item with over 5,500 five-star reviews, and you can use it in spring and summer, too.
Dual-function inflator/deflator with battery
Whether you're out in your car and get a flat tire, or you're ready to practice your shooting and your basketball deflates, nothing comes in handy like a cordless inflator. Forget about plugging the inflator into your car's lighter port; with this device, you just set it down, hook up the hose, and press the start button. Right now, this ONE+ 18V Cordless Dual Function Inflator/Deflator is on sale for $69.97. That's a savings of over 50 percent from the normal retail price.
18V multi-tool kit with battery, charger, and oscillating blade set
An oscillating tool is a great addition to your toolbox. It's what you need when you have to make cuts or sand wood in tight spaces, and it can do much more. Right now, you can save $20 by purchasing the ONE+ 18V Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit, which comes with a battery, charger, and oscillating blade set, for $139 (a great price for a Ryobi combo kit). If you don't need the attachments, you can buy the tool with a 4.0 Ah battery (and no attachments) for just $99.
18V impact wrench with battery and charger
If you've been changing your tires with a lug wrench, you'll appreciate the ease of doing it with the ONE+ 18V Brushless Cordless 4-Mode 1/2 in. High Torque Impact Wrench. You can also use this high impact wrench to drive bolts when building a deck, fence, or retaining wall, and you may even find it useful in the shop when you're assembling machinery or heavy-duty furniture. The current sale price of $159, which includes a 4.0 Ah battery and charger, represents a savings of $110 from the regular price.
18V 10-inch cordless string trimmer
String trimmers come in handy for multiple purposes, including weeding, cutting grass and edging. Large machines can be heavy and tiring to use, but not the ONE+ 18V 10 in. Cordless Battery String Trimmer/Edger. It's a lightweight trimmer that will give you 35 minutes of working time with an equally lightweight 2.0 Ah battery. The $49 price, which saves you $10 off the regular price, doesn't include the battery, so you can buy a heavier battery with a larger capacity if you prefer.
Five-inch random orbital sander with battery and charger
One of the best deals during this sale is the ONE+ 18V Cordless 5 in. Random Orbit Sander with 2.0 Ah Battery and Charger Kit. The battery pack and charger alone are worth the $79 sale price, which is 50% less than the regular price. The sander, which has a port for a vacuum to keep the dust down, has over 2,000 five-star reviews at the Home Depot site. It has reduced vibration and an easy-change pad for sanding discs.
Cordless 7 1/2-inch misting fan with battery and charger
September may signal the coming of autumn, but can still be hot enough to appreciate a good misting when you're outdoors working or soaking up what's left of the summer sun. The ONE+ 18V Cordless 7-1/2 in. Bucket Top Misting Fan Kit can sit on top of a five-gallon bucket filled with water or be connected to a hose, and it will deliver a cool mist as far away as 14 feet. If you buy it now for $74, you'll save $25. It comes with a battery and charger.
Brushless 4 1/2-inch angle grinder with battery
This is another great deal that can save you $149. The ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless 4-1/2 in. Angle Grinder comes with a 4.0 Ah high performance battery (but no charger) for $99, which is a 60% reduction from the regular price. You can use an angle grinder for cutting, grinding and polishing metal. It has several other uses as well, not the least of which is sharpening your garden tools, including axes, shovels, and lawn mower blades.
Brushless 8-inch pole saw with battery and charger
Fall is the time to trim dead wood from trees to prevent it from falling during winter wind and ice storms. The well-reviewed ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Whisper Series 8 in. Cordless Battery Pole Saw allows you to do the job from the ground and largely avoid climbing on ladders, which is inconvenient and can be dangerous. It's available now for $179, which is $50 cheaper than the regular price, and it comes with a 2.0 Ah battery and charger.