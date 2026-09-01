Save $255 With This Ryobi 6-Tool Combo Kit At Home Depot
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It seems like a homeowner's work is never done. Whether you're tending to repairs, tackling wood pallet projects, or enriching empty spaces with statement makers, getting those abodes in tip-top shape is a constant work in progress. Though DIYers wouldn't dream of having it any other way, they can't possibly tackle their list of to-do's without the necessary equipment, which is why the exclusive RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit at Home Depot is piquing shoppers' interest.
Boasting some of the most essential tools for every level of DIYer, this six-in-one deal clocking in at $299 is actually worth $554 when all of the items are purchased separately. It includes a drill/driver, an impact driver, a circular saw, a reciprocating saw, an LED light, and a multi-tool with 20,000 max OPM. To add to the list of selling points, it sports a 4.6-star rating and has earned over 7,000 5-star reviews. With two batteries and a charger coming with the kit, it offers a practical set of basics at a value price point for homeowners who haven't yet committed to a power tool battery platform.
The pros and cons of the Ryobi 6-tool combo kit
If you have impending projects in the works, shoppers claim this cordless kit is lightweight and easy to work with. What's more, customers say the tools are built to last, with one comment from summer 2026 reading that the pieces in the kit "still run great today" after a 2019 purchase. The value and versatility are other common praises thrown around within the reviews section, indicating it's worth pursuing for those who are new to home improvement projects and need the key tools for a DIY starter pack.
Some DIYers noticed that items like the drill are compact and work well, but they don't have quite as much strength as their counterparts from other brands. The circular saw and multi-tool are particularly critiqued for not being quite as durable as they should be, with some saying the 5 ½-inch circular is undersized for larger woodworking projects. One commenter sums the kit up in one sentence alongside a 3-star review: "Not for constant use and nothing heavy." Another striking detail is that several customers reported various parts of the kit, including the circular saw, the multi-tool, and the drill, smoking and failing not long after purchase.