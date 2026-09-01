Save $255 With This Ryobi 6-Tool Combo Kit At Home Depot

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It seems like a homeowner's work is never done. Whether you're tending to repairs, tackling wood pallet projects, or enriching empty spaces with statement makers, getting those abodes in tip-top shape is a constant work in progress. Though DIYers wouldn't dream of having it any other way, they can't possibly tackle their list of to-do's without the necessary equipment, which is why the exclusive RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit at Home Depot is piquing shoppers' interest.

Boasting some of the most essential tools for every level of DIYer, this six-in-one deal clocking in at $299 is actually worth $554 when all of the items are purchased separately. It includes a drill/driver, an impact driver, a circular saw, a reciprocating saw, an LED light, and a multi-tool with 20,000 max OPM. To add to the list of selling points, it sports a 4.6-star rating and has earned over 7,000 5-star reviews. With two batteries and a charger coming with the kit, it offers a practical set of basics at a value price point for homeowners who haven't yet committed to a power tool battery platform.