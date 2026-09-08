Woman Turns Dollar Tree Pool Noodles & Plungers Into The Cutest Fall Porch Scarecrow
Seasonal porch decor is expensive and often seems overpriced for what you're getting. If you're looking for a more cost effective way to decorate for the autumn season, this easy fall decorating idea will spruce up your outdoor space. The YouTube channel FABEDhacks posted a tutorial for transforming pool noodles and plungers from Dollar Tree into an adorable scarecrow. With two toilet plungers, a few jumbo foam pool noodles, glue, a wooden board, a Halloween bucket, old clothes, and a straw hat, you can create fun and wholesome seasonal decor. The plunger and pool noodle frame gives the scarecrow enough structure to stand upright, while the clothes and accessories bring it to life.
Toilet plungers are just $1.50 each at Dollar Tree, while the jumbo pool noodles are $3, keeping this project fairly inexpensive. The foam noodles create the scarecrow's body and limbs, while the plungers form sturdy bases for its legs. Plus, their round rubber bottoms make perfect makeshift shoes. A jack-o'-lantern candy bucket makes a simple head with a smiling face, but a plastic pumpkin could also create a cute, faceless decoration.
You can easily repurpose materials for this project from items in your home to make it even more affordable. To stand this adorable DIY fall decor outside, the woman attached the plungers onto a flat Dollar Tree sign, but you could use a scrap wooden plank from a previous project. To give your scarecrow personality, borrow a plaid button-up shirt and denim pants from your closet or the local thrift store to get a classic fall look.
How to DIY the cutest fall scarecrow decor with plungers
Using pool noodles to make porch decor on a budget is nothing new, but FABEDhacks' trick puts a fun fall spin on the idea. To make the scarecrow's feet, the DIYers hot-glued rocks inside the rubber ends of the plungers. The added weight helps anchor the decoration and allows it to stand upright on its own. The DIYer then glues the plungers onto a square sign to create the base.
Cut the noodles to size, then slip one over the handle of each plunger. The thick foam gives your scarecrow's body and limbs more shape. Attach a piece horizontally across the two legs to connect them, securing it with wooden skewers and strong glue. Add another piece of the same size on top to begin forming the body. Next, cut four pieces slightly longer than the first two and use more skewers and glue to stack them, creating the scarecrow's torso.
Remove the plunger frame from the foam body to dress your scarecrow. Button the shirt over the horizontal pool noodles, adding extra foam inside the sleeves to create the arms. Pull a pair of pants over the noodle legs, then replace the plunger base. To attach the head, glue a small foam ring to the bottom of the Halloween bucket. Finally bring this scarecrow to life by placing a straw hat over the bucket and filling the sleeves, pant legs, and collar with raffia.