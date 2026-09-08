Woman Turns Dollar Tree Pool Noodles & Plungers Into The Cutest Fall Porch Scarecrow

Seasonal porch decor is expensive and often seems overpriced for what you're getting. If you're looking for a more cost effective way to decorate for the autumn season, this easy fall decorating idea will spruce up your outdoor space. The YouTube channel FABEDhacks posted a tutorial for transforming pool noodles and plungers from Dollar Tree into an adorable scarecrow. With two toilet plungers, a few jumbo foam pool noodles, glue, a wooden board, a Halloween bucket, old clothes, and a straw hat, you can create fun and wholesome seasonal decor. The plunger and pool noodle frame gives the scarecrow enough structure to stand upright, while the clothes and accessories bring it to life.

Toilet plungers are just $1.50 each at Dollar Tree, while the jumbo pool noodles are $3, keeping this project fairly inexpensive. The foam noodles create the scarecrow's body and limbs, while the plungers form sturdy bases for its legs. Plus, their round rubber bottoms make perfect makeshift shoes. A jack-o'-lantern candy bucket makes a simple head with a smiling face, but a plastic pumpkin could also create a cute, faceless decoration.

You can easily repurpose materials for this project from items in your home to make it even more affordable. To stand this adorable DIY fall decor outside, the woman attached the plungers onto a flat Dollar Tree sign, but you could use a scrap wooden plank from a previous project. To give your scarecrow personality, borrow a plaid button-up shirt and denim pants from your closet or the local thrift store to get a classic fall look.