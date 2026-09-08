When Will The Leaves On My Tree Change Color For Fall?

Once the days get shorter and cooler, the stage should be set for your deciduous trees to start their autumnal show. One way you can predict when this will happen for your region is to consult an interactive fall foliage map (like this one from Explore Fall). Alternatively, to get a general idea of the timing, fall color can be expected to peak from mid-September through October in New England, Great Lakes, West, and Midwest regions. The Mid-Atlantic region and Southern Appalachians come later, with fall color starting to peak mid-October (and into early November in some areas).

As mentioned earlier, exact timing can also depend on the type of tree you have in your yard. Just like how some trees lose leaves quicker than others, certain species also turn earlier. Red maple trees (Acer rubrum) often lead the show in fall, while white ash is another early tree to turn. If you have aspen or oak trees in your yard, expect them to change color later in the fall — as these species are renowned for taking their time. Finally, if you happen to have planted a hickory tree, you're in for an even longer wait. But you'll end up with beautiful fall foliage at a time when most other trees have dropped their leaves.