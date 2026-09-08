When Will The Leaves On My Tree Change Color For Fall?
You might've felt a slight chill in the air and noticed earlier sunsets, but determining when the leaves will change color depends on a variety of factors. Much to fall lovers' chagrin, the clock doesn't strike midnight on the autumnal equinox and turn landscapes into a sea of warm, rich hues. Plus, Mother Nature can be pretty fickle.
In the U.S., leaves can turn anywhere from late September to early November. Figuring out when a tree in your yard will turn — and when you're going to need to start raking fall leaves — will depend on your region, elevation, the species of tree, and the weather conditions. Once leaves receive less direct sunlight and the chlorophyll breaks down, you can expect a burnt color palette to arise. Nighttime temperatures are another key factor that affects when leaves turn. An unusually cold fall will cause leaves to change color earlier, while warmer-than-normal conditions could delay leaf turn. Overall, the environment needs to be dry, sunny, and cool for a showstopping fall display.
How to determine when your specific trees will turn color
Once the days get shorter and cooler, the stage should be set for your deciduous trees to start their autumnal show. One way you can predict when this will happen for your region is to consult an interactive fall foliage map (like this one from Explore Fall). Alternatively, to get a general idea of the timing, fall color can be expected to peak from mid-September through October in New England, Great Lakes, West, and Midwest regions. The Mid-Atlantic region and Southern Appalachians come later, with fall color starting to peak mid-October (and into early November in some areas).
As mentioned earlier, exact timing can also depend on the type of tree you have in your yard. Just like how some trees lose leaves quicker than others, certain species also turn earlier. Red maple trees (Acer rubrum) often lead the show in fall, while white ash is another early tree to turn. If you have aspen or oak trees in your yard, expect them to change color later in the fall — as these species are renowned for taking their time. Finally, if you happen to have planted a hickory tree, you're in for an even longer wait. But you'll end up with beautiful fall foliage at a time when most other trees have dropped their leaves.