What To Do In September To Get Rid Of Wasps

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September is a tough time for wasps, especially social wasps like paper wasps, yellow jackets, and bald-faced hornets — a species of yellow jacket. Their numbers have been increasing all through the summer, and now that plants are beginning to wilt as winter approaches, food is becoming harder to find, and the end of the colony is near. They can get aggressive and bothersome during this time, and you have options to get rid of them. One way is to spray them with an insecticide like Spectracide Wasp & Hornet Killer, but there are other, less toxic alternatives, the easiest being to avoid eating outdoors or leaving food and soft drinks around. You could go so far as to get rid of their nests, but that's particularly dangerous at this time of year, and it's usually a job for a pro.

Not all wasps are equally problematic. Solitary wasps like mud daubers and cicada killers prefer to stay out in the garden. They don't swarm, and they are unlikely to sting unless provoked. It's best to leave them alone, though, because if one does happen to sting you, it will hurt.

When hungry wasps swarm you as you're outside enjoying a meal, the first thing to remember is to avoid swatting them. Even if you manage to kill one, others will soon take its place, and they are likely to sting. Remember, they are ill-tempered at this time of the year, and they might attack you even if you don't kill one.