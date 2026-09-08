The Flooring Guideline Most Homeowners Don't Find Out About Until It's Too Late

Flooring projects are challenging, especially when it comes to knowing how much material to buy. It may seem obvious to order the same amount as the area of your room. If you're redoing a 200-square-foot spare bedroom with a stunning flooring option, you might buy 200 square feet of material. However, most homeowners find out the hard way that this is seldom enough. You may be nearly finished with the project when you realize you don't have enough flooring left. The standard rule of thumb is to order 10% extra flooring.

While planning your project, note doorways, vents, and angled walls of the room in question, which require the flooring to be cut to fit, leaving you with some unusable scraps. Then consider the mistakes inherent in home improvement, like incorrect measurements. You'll see why the 10% extra rule is the guideline that works for most homeowners. If you run out, you may think it's no big deal to pick up another box of the flooring to finish the job. But you may find out too late that the new flooring's color and pattern may be slightly different than the first batch.

Before ordering material, you'll need to know how to calculate total square footage. Multiply the length and width for rectangular rooms. Let's say our bedroom example is 20 feet long by 10 feet wide, which adds up to 200 square feet. Add 10% (20 square feet) on top, meaning buy at least 220 square feet of material. Irregular rooms require a different approach: measure each section separately and add them together. For example, if the rooms has a closet, add its footage to the bedroom's.