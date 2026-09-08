Does Cleaning Vinegar Kill Poison Ivy?

Nobody wants to deal with pesky weeds popping up in their yard or garden beds. However, there's one weed that causes issues beyond competing with desirable plants and having poor aesthetics. If you've ever accidentally brushed up against poison ivy, then you already know how a quick encounter with it can turn into days of intense itching. Most people are allergic to urushiol, the chemical compound within the poison ivy plant. Because touching poison ivy comes with an obvious downside, hand-pulling isn't the most appealing method of eliminating it. Cleaning vinegar is often touted for being a common kitchen staple that also kills weeds, but does it work on poison ivy? Well, yes and no. While it can kill poison ivy vines on contact, it's rarely enough to make it disappear for good.

Cleaning vinegar contains acetic acid, which works as a contact herbicide that ruptures any plant cells it touches. While it can kill young poison ivy leaves, it isn't very effective on larger infestations. That's because the vinegar in your cabinet only contains about 6% to 8% acetic acid, so it's not strong enough to have much of an effect. To make it more powerful, you may have seen recipes that include cleaning vinegar as an ingredient rather than the sole weed-killing agent. While additions like salt may increase the overall effectiveness, there are benefits and drawbacks of using homemade weed killers worth considering before using them on poison ivy.