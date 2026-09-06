Forget Asphalt And Gravel Driveways: This Lesser-Known Alternative Is Sleek And Durable

When friends and loved ones come over, one of the first things they see at your home is your driveway. It serves as a giant welcoming mat that instantly sets the mood and adds curb appeal to your entire property. Asphalt and gravel are common choices for driveways because they are inexpensive and durable. But there's another lesser-known option that can make your home more luxurious. Enter basalt pavers. Not only are they sleek, modern, and an attractive driveway alternative, but they also stand up well to heavy daily traffic.

Basalt is a substance made from molten lava. As the lava cools, it transforms into a very thick and durable rock that ranges in color from dark gray to black. The darker color works well to hide imperfections, such as tire marks and stains. However, if you live in a very hot climate, like in the southern states where summer temperatures rise above 100 degrees Fahrenheit, darker driveways will absorb heat, making them very hot to walk on.

Budget is often the biggest hurdle when it comes to planning a driveway. Standard asphalt costs between $7 and $15 per square foot to install, while gravel is one of the least expensive options at $1 to $5 per square foot. Basalt does cost a bit more upfront, ranging from $15 to $25 per square foot, but it offers a long-term return on your investment and permanent elegance to your home.