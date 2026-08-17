Forget Gravel Driveways: 6 Tougher, More Attractive Alternatives

Gravel is a popular material for driveways. It has a rustic look, is simple to install, and inexpensive, too. The problem, however, is that gravel driveways are not very tough, and between the pressure of car tires and everyday wear, gravel shifts, leaving behind ruts, dips, and uneven spots. This can make the whole driveway look unattractive. Don't worry, though! There are many tougher, more attractive alternatives to gravel for driveways, such as asphalt, concrete, and pavers.

You just need to make sure that you know what your chosen driveway material can handle and where it falls short when planning a driveway. After all, toughness and looks are not the only things that matter in driveways. Climate and budget should be considered when making your decision, too. For example, if you live in an extremely hot area, avoid using asphalt. It becomes soft in hot conditions, which can affect its durability.

Similarly, if you live in a cold, rainy region with frequent freeze and thaw cycles, don't go for a concrete driveway. When water enters the cracks of concrete, it expands and exerts pressure, which can compromise its integrity over time. Put simply, when finding a replacement for gravel, make sure you also consider your climate, the way you use the driveway, and your budget.