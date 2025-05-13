Keep Weeds From Growing In Gravel With An Easy DIY Remedy

Gravel has long been lauded as a hardscaping tool that boosts visual appeal in a yard, and yet is incredibly easy to maintain. It doesn't require too much effort — you don't have to water it, thus making it a drought-tolerant alternative to lawn. It also deters pests, which means your plants need a little less TLC. Most importantly, gravel is known to suppress weed growth. However, every once in a while, it's not uncommon to have some unwanted, pesky weeds poking through the layer of rocks. Don't panic or lament that you made the wrong hardscaping choice though, the solution is an incredibly simple DIY: just add more gravel.

One of the reasons why you may be seeing weeds break through is because the gravel layer is too thin, therefore allowing unwanted growth. Ideally, your gravel cover should be as least 3 to 4 inches deep, evenly spread across the area, without gaps. It's still possible for tough weeds to find their way to the surface though, so every year, you should add another thin layer of gravel on top of your current spread to smother any weeds forming. Since it's possible for rocks to get moved, displaced, or disappear, adding that extra bit of gravel helps replace any loss and plug up spaces where the soil is exposed (and thus weeds can grow). Additionally, don't forget to regularly rake the gravel as well, since turning over the rocks and agitating them is a great way to disrupt weed growth.