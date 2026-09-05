If Your Towels Are Stiff After Washing, You're Probably Breaking This Unspoken Rule

You might buy an expensive, branded towel, wash it regularly, and still end up drying off with something that feels more like a car-wash rag than a spa towel. Few things are worse than buying an expensive Turkish cotton only for it to go stiff and/or scratchy within a few washes. Easy and free laundry hacks can alleviate this issue, but it can be a pain when you need to do them so often. If this sounds familiar, the culprit might not be the brand or the fabric. Instead, the problem may be closer to home than you expect: dumping too much detergent into the machine when washing your towels.

You might wonder how that's possible. Shouldn't a smidge of extra detergent lead to cleaner towels? Besides, nothing on the detergent bottle itself suggests otherwise. But too much of anything can be bad, including your detergent, however mild it might be. You have to use the right amount to solve your stiff towel problem. And once you fix this, rethink another laundry habit you've probably never thought twice about: fabric softener. You'd think that adding fabric softener would just soften the fabric of the towel, as the name implies. Instead, it flattens the towel's cotton loops in a wax-like layer, making the case worse over time.