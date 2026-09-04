The Best Items New To IKEA To Buy In September 2026
You may come to IKEA for the classics, like the dependable and hackable BILLY bookcases, the sturdy blue bags, and of course, the tasty Swedish treats. But the big blue retailer regularly rolls out new products, and this September is no exception. This month sees the introduction of the KONSTRUNDA collection, the Swedish company's take on high design, plus new versions of old favorites, such as a BILLY in an eye-catching hue and a reimagined KALLAX.
There are also plenty of fall favorites on offer, from faux potted flowers that will make you forget about fussy fall mums to holiday decor that has nearly year-round appeal. And there are solutions that are just right for a small space, like a two-seater couch that transforms into a single bed and a tray that nests on an armrest, giving you a stable place to balance your book, a reading lamp, and a cup of tea. So get ready to hit up IKEA this month to check out what's new.
BILLY in bright blue
Of all the ways to hack a BILLY bookcase, here's another to add to the list — change up the color. IKEA's rolled out a brilliant blue version of its ever-popular bookcase. Available only in the narrow, 15.75-inch-wide version, the new blue BILLY can add a pop of color to an existing wall of BILLYs or stand out on its own in your living room or office. The blue option is only available for a limited time.
Kreative KALLAX
BILLY isn't the only big-name bookcase from IKEA, nor is it the only bookcase to get a fall makeover. The Swedish retailer has also put a new spin on its popular KALLAX shelving unit. Instead of a series of equally sized squares, the reimagined KALLAX, in brown-red, has cubbyholes of varying sizes, allowing you to place a wider range of decorative objects or practical items on the shelves. While the classic KALLAX is a favorite among vinyl lovers, the new version is perfect for film lovers, as Blu-ray discs fit on the shelves, according to one reviewer.
KONSTRUNDA vase in black
If you love high design but don't love the high prices associated with it, then IKEA's newly released KONSTRUNDA collection is for you. In creating the collection, the retailer told the designers to be "liberated, happy, and fearless" while creating home decor objects and furniture. One standout result of that guidance is the free-form black vase, which is bold and attractive enough to use on its own, no flowers necessary. Its moody color and form also make it just right for fall. It's not just the style that sets the vase apart, but also its price — just $39.99.
LINDÅKRA sleeper sofa
Just because you've got a small space, like a studio, doesn't mean you need a boring futon or basic bed. The LINDÅKRA is a sofa, bed, and storage space all rolled into one, and it looks pretty fun, too. The two-seater couch has a rounded pouffe that connects to one end and offers built-in storage. Move the pouffe to the front of the sofa to use it as a footrest or a coffee table during the day, then place it back at the end of the sofa to extend the length and turn it into a bed at night.
KONSTRUNDA triangle stool in bright blue
The BILLY bookcase isn't the only piece of IKEA furniture to get the bright blue treatment this fall. As part of its KONSTRUNDA collection, the retailer is rolling out yet another sleek and versatile stool, this one in bright blue and in a fun, triangular shape. The KONSTRUNDA stool is made from pine, and the grain of the wood shows through the blue paint. While it can serve as extra seating, it's also the right size to use as a plant stand or a small side table.
VINTERFINT bowl with lid
September isn't too early to start thinking about holiday decor, especially if that decor can easily work all year round. That's the case for the VINTERFINT bowl with lid. The cute, bird-shaped red bowl can grace your holiday table, but there's nothing particularly "holiday" about it, so it could also work as decor during the fall. The bowl's small size — just 6 inches high — and design make it ideal for serving small snacks, like dried fruit or nuts.
FEJKA potted chrysanthemums
Like pumpkins and gourds, a few potted mums on the front porch are a sure sign that harvest season has arrived. Although mums are technically perennials, the potted versions people buy typically get treated like annuals and discarded once the first frost hits. IKEA's new, limited-edition artificial chrysanthemums, part of its FEJKA collection, mean you no longer have to buy a new pot of flowers each year. You can place the mums indoors or out, and they'll stay in bloom. Priced at just $4.99 each and available in orange or pink, you can get a few to transform your entryway.
DVÄRGMÅS children's play tent
Pro-parent tip — if you need something — anything — to do with the kids to get them out of the house, bring them to the nearest IKEA. In addition to the SMALAND play area, kids can run around the exposition section, trying out all of the children's furniture and products. One of the newest kids' products to hit IKEA's shelves is the DVÄRGMÅS play tent. The lightweight pop-up tent can serve as a play fort or quiet place to read. Add on the coordinating play tunnel and let the adventures begin.
KRAMPHULT armrest tray
Sometimes, you need a place to set your cup of coffee, but the coffee table is just too far away, and there's no end table in sight. The newly released KRAMPHULT armrest tray solves the problem, giving you a place to put things while you're relaxing on your sofa. The powder-coated steel tray is adjustable, so it works on armrests of varying thicknesses, as long as they are flat. Pegboard-like holes along the tray's sides allow you to attach hooks or small containers, maximizing your couch-side storage.