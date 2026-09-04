The Best Items New To IKEA To Buy In September 2026

You may come to IKEA for the classics, like the dependable and hackable BILLY bookcases, the sturdy blue bags, and of course, the tasty Swedish treats. But the big blue retailer regularly rolls out new products, and this September is no exception. This month sees the introduction of the KONSTRUNDA collection, the Swedish company's take on high design, plus new versions of old favorites, such as a BILLY in an eye-catching hue and a reimagined KALLAX.

There are also plenty of fall favorites on offer, from faux potted flowers that will make you forget about fussy fall mums to holiday decor that has nearly year-round appeal. And there are solutions that are just right for a small space, like a two-seater couch that transforms into a single bed and a tray that nests on an armrest, giving you a stable place to balance your book, a reading lamp, and a cup of tea. So get ready to hit up IKEA this month to check out what's new.