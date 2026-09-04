What To Do With Hydrangeas In September To Prepare Them For Next Year's Blooms

September is a funny time for hydrangeas. Certain types, like smooth (Hydrangea arborescens) and panicle (Hydrangea paniculata), are parading their final colors. Others, like bigleaf (Hydrangea macrophylla), have dropped their flowers and are transitioning into dormancy. It's a critical month because what you do in the garden, like fertilizing, deep watering, leaf raking, and selective pruning, all work together to aid in recovery from a rough summer, prepare your hydrangeas for winter, and help ensure you have great flowering in the future.

Let's start with selective pruning because this is where many gardeners, especially beginners, go wrong in their care for hydrangeas. The two types of hydrangeas are known as old wood and new wood. The old wood growers, such as bigleaf and oakleaf hydrangea (Hydrangea quercifolia), produce their future flower buds in the old wood of the plant shortly after flowering. New wood hydrangeas, like smooth and panicle, grow their blooms directly out of new branch growth each year.

As such, you never want to prune old wood hydrangea in September as that exposes the protected buds to the elements, potentially killing them through winter frost. You honestly don't need to prune these types except to remove dead or diseased branches. New wood hydrangea, however, can be pruned in September, as the buds will not set again until the following spring. This will help the plant direct its energy towards new growth of flowers next year.