The Orange Peel Hack That'll Help Your Hydrangeas Flourish

If you are a keen gardener, you may know that the components of soil are varied and, the more diverse they are, the more nutrients plants are able to take from it. Well, hydrangeas (Hydrangea macrophylla) are no different. These attractive blooms do best in soil which is relatively acidic because without it they can struggle to soak up the minerals they need to thrive, resulting in stunted growth and wilting flowers. Some gardeners have therefore suggested that the acids in orange peels may be an excellent solution to helping hydrangeas grow strong and tall.

A research team from Princeton University discovered that orange skins left in an area of a Costa Rican national park resulted in an increase of 176% in the amount of organic material such as trees and shrubs. While the study was conducted over a longer period of time, it may suggest that the oranges' acidity, and the other minerals they contain such as calcium and potassium, may help to diversify the soil's makeup. So, how should you go about adding orange peels to your hydrangea flower bed?