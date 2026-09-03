3 Kobalt Tools With Deep Discounts At Lowe's In September
It's almost Labor Day, which means there are a ton of Lowe's Labor Day deals to check out, online and in-store, on furniture, appliances, accessories, and more. If you've been itching to get your hands on a few new power tools, Lowe's has a huge sale going on its in-house Kobalt brand, delivery deep markdowns on an array of already value-priced products. Some of the Kobalt tool deals that stand out include the Battery String Trimmer Kit and the Two-Tool Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit, both of which use the Kobalt 24V battery platform that can power other compatible Kobalt tools you plan on buying now or down the line. Meanwhile, among corded shop tools, you'll find a substantial discount on the Sliding Compound Miter Saw, a versatile essential for woodworking and construction projects.
Broadly, the Labor Day deals on Kobalt tools run through September 9. Of course, aspects like inventory, fulfillment options, and even price can vary by the Lowe's location, so make sure you enter your ZIP code and select your preferred store before ordering for delivery or pickup. The popular deals might sell out before the promotion officially ends, so it's wise to grab your favorites sooner rather than later (or at least place an order on items that pique your interest before the sale ends).
What you get with each Kobalt Labor Day deal
One of the steepest percentage discounts on Kobalt tools at Lowe's belongs to the String Trimmer Kit, which is $99 instead of $179. That's an $80 savings, or approximately 45% off. The kit includes the trimmer, two 24-volt batteries, a charger, two adapters, and two 3-foot cables. Both batteries are required to operate the trimmer and can run for about 45 minutes before needing a charge.
If you're needing to choose a power drill as you fill out your essential DIYer tool kit, the Two-Tool Brushless Combo Kit has dropped from $229 to $129, a markdown of $100 that ends on September 7. Tons of accessories are included alongside the ½-inch drill/driver and the ¼-inch impact driver, such as a charger, bits, belt clips, an auxiliary handle, and a soft storage bag. Just know that the kit only includes one battery, so the two tools cannot be powered at the same time (unless you already own a second Kobalt battery).
The corded Sliding Compound Miter Saw is marked down $50, taking it from $199 to $149. The 10-amp motor reaches 5,000 RPM and has an LED cut-line indicator to help with alignment, a feature that can help elevate your DIY woodworking game. If anything goes wrong, all three products are covered under a limited warranty. The corded miter saw carries a three-year limited warranty, while the string trimmer and two-tool combo kit each come with a five-year limited tool warranty and a three-year limited battery warranty.