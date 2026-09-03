3 Kobalt Tools With Deep Discounts At Lowe's In September

It's almost Labor Day, which means there are a ton of Lowe's Labor Day deals to check out, online and in-store, on furniture, appliances, accessories, and more. If you've been itching to get your hands on a few new power tools, Lowe's has a huge sale going on its in-house Kobalt brand, delivery deep markdowns on an array of already value-priced products. Some of the Kobalt tool deals that stand out include the Battery String Trimmer Kit and the Two-Tool Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit, both of which use the Kobalt 24V battery platform that can power other compatible Kobalt tools you plan on buying now or down the line. Meanwhile, among corded shop tools, you'll find a substantial discount on the Sliding Compound Miter Saw, a versatile essential for woodworking and construction projects.

Broadly, the Labor Day deals on Kobalt tools run through September 9. Of course, aspects like inventory, fulfillment options, and even price can vary by the Lowe's location, so make sure you enter your ZIP code and select your preferred store before ordering for delivery or pickup. The popular deals might sell out before the promotion officially ends, so it's wise to grab your favorites sooner rather than later (or at least place an order on items that pique your interest before the sale ends).