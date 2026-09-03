6 Lowe's Labor Day Deals To Check Out In September
Although peak shopping season is still a few months away, homeowners might feel inclined to snag a couple of discounts for their space ahead of schedule. If this sounds appealing, you can kick things off with the Lowe's Labor Day Sale, which runs through September 9. The retail event slashes prices up to 50% off on things you might need around the home (and backyard) like appliances, lawn tools, and decor. The sale features products that can be helpful as you begin to add cozy elements around the home, brainstorm what to plant in the fall, and get your yard prepared for the cold.
With cooler weather swooping in and annual gatherings approaching, you may need to prepare for a slightly more hectic lifestyle than what you experienced during those lazy summer days. From outdoor buys to customer-favorite appliances, there are plenty of options to peruse that will help make your busy home feel a bit more manageable and put together. And if you have a Lowe's card, many discounted items can still be put on deferred interest plans to help you manage your budget when you have other fall projects on the horizon.
Ovios 6-Piece Rattan Patio Conversation Set
If you're curious whether or not Labor Day is a good time to buy patio furniture, know that the prices tend to be manageable, but the supply might've dwindled. However, the Ovios 6-Piece Rattan Patio Conversation Set, which is $200 off and clocks in at $850, is a customer favorite that's still in stock. Shoppers have praised it particularly for its comfort, durability, and price. Considering indoor and outdoor living seems to have blended together in many modern layouts, durable furniture is needed for taking advantage of fall evenings.
HEATMAXX 24-Inch Portable Liquid Propane Fire Table
So, about that indoor/outdoor living trend: If you want your patio to feel like an extension of your living room, a heating element certainly adds to the cozy factor. The HEATMAXX Portable Fire Table was $338 but is now $216 during the Lowe's sale. Buyers note that the heat output is strong and that the table is easily assembled. The blue rocks are tempered to withstand heat, and the steel exterior is designed to be a versatile aesthetic complement. Just keep in mind that it does not come with a cover.
SIMZLIFE Portable Countertop Dishwasher
If you're hosting the holidays in a small space sans dishwasher, the SIMZLIFE 16.85-Inch Portable Countertop Dishwasher can assist. It was originally $400 but is on sale for $290 until September 10. One customer described the compact helper as a manageable selection for apartment living. It's suitable for about 30 dishware items in various sizes and offers 360-degree cleaning capabilities.
EGO POWER+ 600 Series Self-Propelled Battery Mower
Thousands of shoppers have purchased the EGO POWER+ 600 Series Self-Propelled Battery Mower, which is $100 off at $599 for the Lowe's Labor Day sale. Featuring a foldable design for efficient storage, it is considered a lightweight and quiet electric alternative to a gas mower and has a self-propelled feature to help move up steep slopes and across tricky terrain. It even has lights for visibility as the sun begins to set earlier.
GDLF Large Coffee Bar Cabinet with Fridge Space
Wine and spirits are necessary for any hosting gig, as is a good cup of coffee. The GDLF Large Coffee Bar Cabinet with Fridge Space, which was originally $330 and now rings up at $280 for the sale, helps you with both and delivers a modern aesthetic. If you haven't already set up the ultimate kitchen coffee station, the 53-inch-wide accessory is a bar cart and a coffee hub in one, complete with a clean industrial finish and fluted cabinet doors.
Costway 2 PCS Raised Garden Bed
Raised garden beds are particularly suitable for extending your planting space, making gardening a little less back-breaking, and keeping particular pests away from your plants. This duo of Costway Garden Beds, was $122, but is currently $84 during the Labor Day sale. Together, they offer 10 cubic feet of growing space and stand at a comfortable 32-inch height. The electro-coated heavy-duty metal adds an extra layer of protection from the elements.