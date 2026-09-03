6 Lowe's Labor Day Deals To Check Out In September

Although peak shopping season is still a few months away, homeowners might feel inclined to snag a couple of discounts for their space ahead of schedule. If this sounds appealing, you can kick things off with the Lowe's Labor Day Sale, which runs through September 9. The retail event slashes prices up to 50% off on things you might need around the home (and backyard) like appliances, lawn tools, and decor. The sale features products that can be helpful as you begin to add cozy elements around the home, brainstorm what to plant in the fall, and get your yard prepared for the cold.

With cooler weather swooping in and annual gatherings approaching, you may need to prepare for a slightly more hectic lifestyle than what you experienced during those lazy summer days. From outdoor buys to customer-favorite appliances, there are plenty of options to peruse that will help make your busy home feel a bit more manageable and put together. And if you have a Lowe's card, many discounted items can still be put on deferred interest plans to help you manage your budget when you have other fall projects on the horizon.