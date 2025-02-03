Elevate Your DIY Woodworking Game With Handheld Routers

Handheld routers are versatile power tools and are a key to taking your DIY work to the next level. Why? Because they bring a whole new set of options to your game for trimming, shaping edges, and making grooves. As an expert woodworker, I would feel tremendously limited without my routers. (And yes, I have several.) Routers are simple in concept; at the heart of the tool there is a motor that spins a shaft or spindle at high speeds. The end of the shaft is threaded and made in such a way that you can secure router bits to the motor and spindle. The motor is held in a base that allows you to set the cutting height of the router bit. The base often has handles that let you control where you guide the router, and hence, the cut of the router bit.

Because routers are designed to cut things, there are safety basics to know before getting started. Routers spin their bits at thousands of RPM (revolutions per minute) and the bits are very sharp. It doesn't take much imagination to figure out what would happen to a finger that got caught in a spinning router bit. When operating a handheld router, wear eye and ear protection. No uncontrolled long hair or loose clothing, especially long sleeves. Curiously, routers can also pose a threat to your project. An ill-advised or uncontrolled movement can allow the bit to harm the edge or surface of your project. Care and planning will protect both you and your work.