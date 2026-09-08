How To Keep Paint From Sticking To Your Paint Tray (Hint: It's Not Plastic Wrap Or Foil)

There's nothing more exciting than when you pick out a new paint color to completely transform a room in your home. However, dealing with the messy aftermath is a chore that most of us dread. As soon as you pour paint into the pan, it creates a thick, goopy solution that seems to take hours to clean up. If you give up and leave any of it behind, it will dry into a hard crust. Then, the next time you use that tray to paint your kitchen cabinets or update your living room, you'll get dried paint stuck on your roller, leaving annoying lumps all over your freshly painted walls. Fortunately, there's a way to keep this from happening, and it's not plastic wrap or foil. You can easily avoid all of this by reaching for a simple kitchen garbage bag.

The good news is this solution has multiple use cases. For example, if you pour too much paint into the tray, you'll likely want to put it back into the can to save it when you're done for the day. But trying to pour paint from a large tray back into a small can may seem impossible. Chances are you'll end up spilling it down the sides of the can and all over the floor. For this reason, many people end up throwing the whole tray away and purchasing a new tray every time they paint. If you find that you paint a lot, this waste adds up due to rising paint costs. Thankfully, a kitchen garbage bag is here to save the day.