Rat Poop Vs. Mouse Poop: How To Easily Tell The Difference

Rats and mice are both rodents, and rats looks like they could simply be adult versions of mice, but they are different species. They eat differently, do different kinds of damage to your house, and they leave different droppings. If you want to be able to identify the pest that wanders your kitchen and pantry at night so you can get rid of it, checking the droppings is a good place to start. Just don't get too close, because both types of poop can spread diseases like hantavirus.

Because they are smaller than rats, mice produce smaller poop pellets. They are typically about the size of a grain of rice (from ⅛ to ¼ inch long), and pointed on both ends. Rat poop pellets look different. They can be as much an an inch in length, and they are more bulbous and have rounded ends. Both rat and mouse droppings are usually black, but they can be colored differently depending on what the creature ate.

It isn't just the appearance of the poop that can tell you which rodent produced it, but where you find it. Mice tend to scurry around in search of food, leaving mouse droppings wherever they go. Rats, on the other hand, leave their droppings in hidden places like basement corners, inside wall cavities or near places they find food.