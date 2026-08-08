Rat Poop Looks Different: Here's How To Identify It In Your Home Or Yard

When you find pest droppings on your property, accurately identifying what produced them can go a long way towards helping you get rid of the culprit. The first step to getting rats out of the house, that is, is to know you are actually dealing with rats. For example, rat poop looks quite different than mouse or squirrel poop. To start, it's a lot bigger and heftier than mouse droppings, while a little leaner than what squirrels leave behind. It's about ½ inch long and ⅛ inch wide. In general, rats also have very uniform droppings, while squirrels' come out a bit differently depending on what they eat. If it's fresh, the poop is also usually dark black, although it's not matte. You might notice a bit of a shine to it. If it's older, it'll be dried out. So it'll likely be duller and a bit gray, too.

While there are many different species of rats around the world, there are two that you are most likely to come across in the United States. The first is the Roof rat (Rattus rattus), also sometimes called a ship rat or a black rat. The second is the Norway rat (Rattus norvegicus), also called the brown rat. Fortunately, you don't need to identify the exact species to recognize rat droppings. Both leave behind similar-looking pellets. It's just that the Norway rat's waste can be a touch shorter and wider than that of the Roof rat.