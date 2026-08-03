Mouse Droppings: What To Do If You Find Them In Your Home

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They're everyone's favorite thing to find in their house! At first glance, you might think you're looking at some old grains of rice. However, when you go to sweep them up, you notice it's not remnants of last night's dinner. It's mouse droppings. Up close, there is no mistaking the firm, dark pieces that taper at the ends and are roughly 1/8 to 1/4 of an inch long. The first step after finding mouse droppings in your home is to dispose of them properly. After you've gotten rid of them, you should explore the area to discover how the mouse accessed it. From there, you can seal up the vulnerable places, and set a few humane traps to relocate any stragglers.

These droppings can carry serious infections, like hantavirus and salmonellosis. So you really do want to wear a mask and gloves when cleaning up mouse droppings (but not the same gloves you wash dishes with!). To dispose of them properly, start by opening doors and windows to ventilate the area. Then, cover the droppings with bleach or another disinfectant, and after a few minutes, use a paper towel to scoop up the droppings. Place the paper inside a small plastic bag, tie it off, and throw that away, too. Thoroughly clean their resting spot (and surrounding area) with disinfectant. Any supplies used to clean up the droppings should also be thrown away. Finish by taking out the main trash, too.