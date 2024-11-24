Mouse Droppings Cleanup: Why You Really Do Want To Wear A Mask & Gloves

Depending on a few factors, like the age of your home and where you live, dealing with mice can be as inevitable as death and extended warranty offers. If you have the impression that mice are an urban phenomenon, think again. Anyone who's ever aerated hay with a tedder has probably seen hundreds of jumping mice leaping out of the way in a spectacle that's probably a lot more fun to watch than to experience. That's all quaint enough, but once the mice are in your house, there are more serious matters to deal with. The most serious of these? Funny as it may sound, it's their poop and urine. The reason is a rare but terrifying disease known as hantavirus.

Hantavirus is a group of viruses including Sin Nombre, the leading cause of Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS), which was first identified after an outbreak in New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah in 1993. HPS causes flu-like symptoms at first, and in many cases, these symptoms worsen, to the point of causing fluid in the lungs — and eventually low blood pressure, shock, and respiratory failure. In its most serious state, the disease has a mortality rate as high as 40 percent... a case fatality rate roughly on par with the 1976 outbreak of Ebola.

According to the CDC as of 2021, 94% of hantavirus infections occurred west of the Mississippi River. That said, if you have mice, you're better off playing it safe, no matter what your location. And that, friends, is where gloves and a mask come into play.