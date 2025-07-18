Tips And Tricks For The Perfect Caulk Job Every Time

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the best things you can learn to do as a homeowner is how to caulk properly. There are multiple places around your home where caulk is necessary, and being educated as to what type you need and how to apply it properly can save you from having to hire out for what could be a relatively simple fix. On the other hand, if you are a dedicated DIYer that tends to dive in with the intent to figure it out as you go along, this is one area where you don't want to wing it, as caulking improperly can not just look messy, but it can cause even bigger and more expensive problems down the line. Plus doing it right the first time is easier than going back to fix messy caulking.

To get advice on everything you need to know to caulk, Hunker reached out to Brett Labeka, virtual handyperson expert at Frontdoor for an exclusive interview. Though caulking is relatively straightforward, Labeka has some top tips to help you get the best results every time. "Prep is everything," he said. He recommended removing old caulking, cleaning the surface, allowing it to dry completely, and then using tape in order to get super clean, razor-sharp lines. He also mentioned that cutting the nozzle correctly is imperative, and for best results you will want to cut at a 45-degree angle. And another tip? Don't dawdle. Labeka says that in order to get a seamless look, you will want to smooth it down within five minutes of application.