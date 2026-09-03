Lowe's Has A September Buy One Get One Free Deal For Your Lawn
Autumn is upon us, and while some believe it's time to take a breather from outdoor maintenance, many know that fall landscaping care is essential. If you want your greenery to remain healthy during the winter and come back strong next spring, you'll need the proper equipment to help you prep. In honor of Labor Day, a Lowe's buy-one-get-one offer is catering to all those gardening caretakers in an autumn state of mind.
The Kobalt Quiet Tech 24-volt Cordless Battery String Trimmer and Leaf Blower and Combo Kit is $20 off, clocking in at $199. Garnering 4.6 out of 5 stars, the pieces have earned customer praise for being easy to operate and fairly priced. Some shoppers claim it's an efficient way to get things done, as there's battery life left after prolonged usage. However, those with larger spaces to tackle feel the battery life could be longer. And that's where the freebie part comes in: The buy-one-get-one deal means you'll receive an extra item. You can opt for a free Kobalt 24-Volt Battery at no cost with your purchase. This is a perk considering it retails for $99 and allows you to charge one battery while the other is in use. Or, choose the eight-pound capacity Kobalt 24-volt Handheld Spreader (usually $59) for fertilizing and overseeding. If you're thinking about taking advantage of this fall lawn care deal, keep in mind that it ends on September 23.
How Lowe's September deal can assist with fall lawn care
Many people find that a blower is the easiest way to clean up fall leaves. Allowing a layer to pile up will block the light the grass needs, in turn leading to unwanted dead patches. The Kobalt Leaf Blower, which typically retails for $149 on its own, can reach an air speed of up to 120 miles per hour. Buyers noted how it was able to clear tough-to-reach spots like under shrubs. It can also be used in other areas, like to blow out a messy gutter or to blast pollen off of a dirty patio set.
As far as the Kobalt Cordless Battery String Trimmer (which also goes for $149 solo), shoppers note that it's a pleasant and lightweight alternative to gas counterparts, and it's skilled at tackling tight spots. In the fall, string trimmers are good for cutting back overgrown greenery like ornamental grass. It's also handy for edging the lawn and removing weeds along fence lines.