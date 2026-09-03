Lowe's Has A September Buy One Get One Free Deal For Your Lawn

Autumn is upon us, and while some believe it's time to take a breather from outdoor maintenance, many know that fall landscaping care is essential. If you want your greenery to remain healthy during the winter and come back strong next spring, you'll need the proper equipment to help you prep. In honor of Labor Day, a Lowe's buy-one-get-one offer is catering to all those gardening caretakers in an autumn state of mind.

The Kobalt Quiet Tech 24-volt Cordless Battery String Trimmer and Leaf Blower and Combo Kit is $20 off, clocking in at $199. Garnering 4.6 out of 5 stars, the pieces have earned customer praise for being easy to operate and fairly priced. Some shoppers claim it's an efficient way to get things done, as there's battery life left after prolonged usage. However, those with larger spaces to tackle feel the battery life could be longer. And that's where the freebie part comes in: The buy-one-get-one deal means you'll receive an extra item. You can opt for a free Kobalt 24-Volt Battery at no cost with your purchase. This is a perk considering it retails for $99 and allows you to charge one battery while the other is in use. Or, choose the eight-pound capacity Kobalt 24-volt Handheld Spreader (usually $59) for fertilizing and overseeding. If you're thinking about taking advantage of this fall lawn care deal, keep in mind that it ends on September 23.