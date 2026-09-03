The Universally Hated Ceiling Design You Still See Everywhere

So, why are popcorn ceilings still so ubiquitous if just about everyone wants to get rid of them? For starters, due to their once-popular status, there are a lot of them left. Secondly, leaving them be is much easier than removal. Removing popcorn ceilings is a messy and labor-intensive ordeal that even the most dedicated renovators hesitate to take on, plus it can uncover the imperfections that the texture was originally meant to hide.

The asbestos also further complicates removal. If asbestos is present, scraping, sanding, or otherwise disturbing the ceiling can release hazardous fibers into the air, turning an already arduous project into one that requires specialized precautions and, in most cases, professional intervention. Since it was so common, any popcorn ceiling that dates back earlier than 1995 should always be tested, adding yet another layer to the budget and hassle of removal.

All that considered, if you're stuck with a dated popcorn ceiling, fret not: There may be coverage options that don't call for hours of scraping. Depending on the condition and construction of the existing ceiling, you may be able to cover the popcorn ceiling texture with thin drywall sheets, plaster, wood paneling, or similar overlay materials. However, you'll still want to take proper precautions when working on the ceiling and test for asbestos beforehand.