The Property Brothers' Trick Transforms Dated Popcorn Ceilings Without Removing Them

HGTV star Jonathan Scott has faced a lot of popcorn ceilings over the years. In one 1968 home he renovated for a young couple on "Property Brothers: Forever Home," he had to budget $10,000 to remove the dated ceiling texture and all the asbestos that went along with it. During a different episode featuring a slightly newer house, he was able to cover up the bumpy texture with thin sheets of drywall. Proving that he's got plenty of ideas to cover popcorn ceilings, Scott told fans about an even more affordable (if slightly messier) technique on Facebook. Armed with some plaster and a large skimming blade, he completely covered a popcorn ceiling in a 30-year old house to give it an updated look.

Before you decide whether to try his trick or not, it helps to understand exactly what popcorn ceilings are... and why everybody hates them. Among the most common types of ceiling textures, the popcorn texture is made from a cottage cheese-like mixture of drywall compound, styrofoam, or vermiculite that's either sprayed or spackled on. Once favored by builders for being a cheap way to add sound dampening while covering up those "oops!" moments that happen during the construction process, it was commonly used between the 1960s and 1980s. Asbestos was a common ingredient until it was banned in the late 1970s, which is why Scott knew he needed to budget for abatement in that older renovation. In newer homes, it's just a nuisance. The pointy speckles catch and hold dust, and the overall look makes even nicely redecorated rooms show their age.