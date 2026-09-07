IKEA's Space-Saving $8 Storage Solution Is More Versatile Than It Looks
Finding room for your growing collection of trinkets and tchotchkes feels like a game you might never win. But if you're determined to prevail, you'll need to map out clever storage ideas to help your space stay organized, functional, and polished. Shoppers are gravitating towards an affordable IKEA find that not only keeps clutter in check, but can also serve as a decorative accent in any room of the house — versatility at its finest.
HULTARP is a rail that pulls double duty. Part storage system, part wall art, the customer-favorite piece is available in black or gold, and it comes in 23.5 inches ($7.99) or 31.5 inches ($12.99). With a 4.7-star rating, customer reviews praise its simplicity and strength. Just note that you'll have to get the appropriate hardware to mount it to the wall. (And keep in mind that's a permanent approach that might not be a fit for renters.) Should you take advantage of vertical space with HULTARP's help, you can trick your eyes into believing the room is taller than it is if you place the rail above eye level.
This IKEA find makes handy storage and wall decor
So, what's the best way to use this customer-approved rail? That's entirely up to you. Customers note that they have used it in many rooms in the house. Some say that it works for kitchen storage ideas, while others report using it for laundry room organization. It's designed to be paired with HULTARP hooks ($3) and/or HULTARP containers ($8) to create custom storage.
Should you choose to use HULTARP when creating your coffee station, it can keep mugs organized and items like straws and sugar packs handy. It can also be used to free up countertop and drawer space while accentuating with fun textiles. (Those dishtowels need a home, too.) One savvy shopper stacked three rails atop of the other on an exposed brick wall, hanging decorative cutting boards from them to add a rustic touch to her cooking space.
Regardless of what you have planned for this IKEA hit, make sure that you are storing items that complement your room's aesthetic and give visitors a taste of your personality. Should you want to turn this into a more customizable find, consider adding a coat of spray paint that would adhere to the steel surface. Then, place it near other decorative accents like artwork, mirrors, and shelving.