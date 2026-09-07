IKEA's Space-Saving $8 Storage Solution Is More Versatile Than It Looks

So, what's the best way to use this customer-approved rail? That's entirely up to you. Customers note that they have used it in many rooms in the house. Some say that it works for kitchen storage ideas, while others report using it for laundry room organization. It's designed to be paired with HULTARP hooks ($3) and/or HULTARP containers ($8) to create custom storage.

Should you choose to use HULTARP when creating your coffee station, it can keep mugs organized and items like straws and sugar packs handy. It can also be used to free up countertop and drawer space while accentuating with fun textiles. (Those dishtowels need a home, too.) One savvy shopper stacked three rails atop of the other on an exposed brick wall, hanging decorative cutting boards from them to add a rustic touch to her cooking space.

Regardless of what you have planned for this IKEA hit, make sure that you are storing items that complement your room's aesthetic and give visitors a taste of your personality. Should you want to turn this into a more customizable find, consider adding a coat of spray paint that would adhere to the steel surface. Then, place it near other decorative accents like artwork, mirrors, and shelving.