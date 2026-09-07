Smooth Wood Surfaces With An Item You Already Have (Hint: It's Not Sandpaper)

Woodworking is an old craft. As a professional woodworker, I have regularly learned techniques from the past that are not only practical but also very sound. Like in other crafts, the technique you use to achieve a certain result is not as important as achieving your goal. Recently, I was shown a video of a woodworker using brown paper from a typical brown paper bag to smooth the final coat of finish on a tabletop. This is an old-fashioned trick, but "Does this really work?" was the question. Well, the answer is yes. The question is understandable, as finishing can be a confusing task. It is one area that I have long focused on personally, and as a result, have become an expert on.

Many people, when they first see a nicely finished wooden project, gently run their fingers across the surface. If the finish feels silky smooth, it adds to the perceived quality of the furniture. And it should. Using brown paper bag paper to achieve those results is easy, effective, and practical.

Achieving that ultra-smooth finish starts well before you break out the grocery bag. A newly completed wooden project needs its surface properly prepared before any finish can be applied. That means smoothing the wood fibers and removing any residual wood dust (technically called swarf). Sanding the surface, hand planing, or using a cabinet scraper are the three main means to that smooth end. (No paper bags yet...) When those wood fibers are super-smooth and all the cracks, dents, and other imperfections are dealt with, you can apply a finish.