12 Valuable Vintage Porcelain China Pieces To Look For At Estate Sales & Thrift Stores

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You want your next gathering to look like a million bucks. Setting the table with porcelain is one way to instantly elevate your dinner party, giving it an expensive look and vibe. But, depending on the pieces and the pattern, the porcelain you find may actually be rare and valuable.

There are a few ways to tell if china dishes are valuable, from learning to recognize the material, looking for identifying marks on the underside, and becoming familiar with the most popular patterns. Knowing the names of the companies that produce valuable vintage dinnerware — like Wedgwood, Spode, and Royal Copenhagen — will also help you spot hidden treasures on thrift store shelves or tucked away at estate sales. While you may get a full dinnerware set for a song from a vendor who just wants to get it off of their hands, in some cases, a single plate may be worth more than $1,000. Familiarize yourself with some of the priciest porcelain patterns out there so you'll know when you've found the real deal.