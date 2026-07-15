That Thrifted Blue-And-White Dishware Might Be More Valuable Than It Looks
Finding valuable antique dinnerware takes serious detective skills. Secondhand shoppers need to have a keen eye when sorting through shelves, taking quality, craftsmanship, and depreciation into consideration before adding anything to their haul. Needless to say, some antique outings are more successful than others. Then again, there are moments when thrifters strike gold — err ... blue and white, if you want to get technical — with plates, cups, saucers, and beyond that make all other heirlooms pale in comparison.
Said plates, cups, and saucers, known for their cobalt and white aesthetic, are pieces from the iconic Royal Copenhagen, a Danish porcelain house that has been running continuously since Queen Juliane Marie's reign in 1775. The handcrafted items are adorned with blue floral trimmings and decorative elements. Most pre-owned items, like fluted dishes and teapots, range in the lower hundreds, while other one-off items like teacups can start as low as $50 on eBay. Then there is the iconic Flora Danica collection that was intended as a gift for Russia's Catherine the Great. Within this line, plates can start well over $1,000, and an entire set from the '60s allegedly sold for over $20,000.
How to spot and style Royal Copenhagen dishware
If you've stumbled upon a thrift store find and are curious if the dishes are valuable, Royal Copenhagen has an iconic trademark that has only slightly wavered throughout its 251 years. Each piece of porcelain is marked in some variation with three waves, a crown, and a painter's mark. In 1935, artisans started adding a small green line above the trademark letters to indicate which year the piece was created (beginning with r in 1935 and ending with n in 1949.) Afterward, the green line moved below trademark letters to indicate the timeframe of its creation.
@elacio5
The collector virus got me. 🙈 I didn't fight it much, I have to admit. I am an easy target #denmark #royalcopenhagen #unbox #collector #thrift
Should you manage to snag a few of these valuable kitchen items for your own antique collection, you'll want to preserve their quality while still showing them off, of course. (Decorative china is having a moment.) Consider grouping a few Royal Copenhagen pieces on your kitchen or dining room wall for a fun pop, or mix them alongside modern pieces in a hutch or cabinet to create a playful combination of old and new.