That Thrifted Blue-And-White Dishware Might Be More Valuable Than It Looks

Finding valuable antique dinnerware takes serious detective skills. Secondhand shoppers need to have a keen eye when sorting through shelves, taking quality, craftsmanship, and depreciation into consideration before adding anything to their haul. Needless to say, some antique outings are more successful than others. Then again, there are moments when thrifters strike gold — err ... blue and white, if you want to get technical — with plates, cups, saucers, and beyond that make all other heirlooms pale in comparison.

Said plates, cups, and saucers, known for their cobalt and white aesthetic, are pieces from the iconic Royal Copenhagen, a Danish porcelain house that has been running continuously since Queen Juliane Marie's reign in 1775. The handcrafted items are adorned with blue floral trimmings and decorative elements. Most pre-owned items, like fluted dishes and teapots, range in the lower hundreds, while other one-off items like teacups can start as low as $50 on eBay. Then there is the iconic Flora Danica collection that was intended as a gift for Russia's Catherine the Great. Within this line, plates can start well over $1,000, and an entire set from the '60s allegedly sold for over $20,000.