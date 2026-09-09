Citric Acid Vs. Lemon Juice: What's The Difference For Cleaning?

If grease and grime seem to be having a field day on some of your home surfaces, you might be reaching for some lemon juice or citric acid to get rid of it. There are a lot of ways you can clean your home with lemons, but can you use citric acid for them, too? Well, turns out both are acidic substances that can be used for cleaning a variety of surfaces. The key difference lies in their concentration. Lemon juice contains citric acid, but it is not as concentrated as pure citric acid, since lemon juice contains a variety of other substances as well. When it comes to cleaning, some studies have shown that citric acid can disinfect surfaces. Lemon juice, on the other hand, is generally not recommended for use as a disinfectant.

Other than disinfecting, you can use either citric acid or lemon juice to get most jobs done. Both can be used to remove limescale, or clean hard water stains off your shower wall. Since citric acid is more concentrated, you generally need less of it to tackle similar jobs. While you might need a quarter cup of lemon juice for every two cups of water to spray down your counters, it only takes a tablespoon or two of citric acid for the same amount of water. That makes it pretty convenient if you need to do a lot of cleaning, whether that's cleaning all the counters in your home or softening your stiff towels, especially if you're trying to save your lemon juice for tea!