Soften Up Stiff Towels With An Overlooked Remedy That Actually Works

What's worse than stepping out of the shower, reaching for your freshly washed and dried towel, only to feel the crispy, crunchy fibers scratch against your skin. Even after following all of the laundering instructions, towels can become stiff over time. That can be due to a number of factors like fabric quality and dry cycle temperatures, but two of the most common reasons are that you're washing your clothes in hard water, and/or detergent and fabric softener has built up in the fibers, causing a harsh, bristled texture that's unpleasant to the touch and can cause poor absorption (the thing we count on towels to do the most). There's a simple ingredient you can add to your laundry routine to get rid of crunch towels — citric acid! Citric acid is one of the best methods for getting your towels soft again.

Citric acid occurs naturally in, you guessed it, citrus fruits, and is mass produced for use in food making like sour candies, as a preservative, and as a cleaning agent. No doubt you've heard of using white vinegar as a multipurpose cleaner plenty before, and citric acid is effective for similar reasons, with citric acid having some of the same properties as acetic acid, the active ingredient found in vinegar. However, citric acid is typically a stronger acid than acetic, making it more powerful at similar concentrations. The acid compounds are able to break down alkaline buildup from hard water like and magnesium, as well as alkaline detergents still lingering in the fibers.