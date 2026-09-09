Forget Gravel: There's A More Stylish Alternative That Works Surprisingly Well

Gravel-based yard design is popular because the material is durable, fairly low-maintenance, and looks good. Landscaping with gravel is not ideal for everyone, though. Some people don't like the loose, scatterable stones and uneven, hard-to-tidy surface. If you're part of the latter group, you might be in search of gravel alternatives for your landscaping project. If you want a material that offers warmth and charm, consider using reclaimed bricks as a gravel alternative.

Reclaimed bricks can be used in some of the same spots as gravel. The bricks are suitable for pathways, garden bed or walkway borders, and for patio, fire pit, or seating-area flooring. Bricks in good shape can also be used to make small structures, like retaining walls, pedestals, and planters.

You might come across a stack of reclaimed bricks as leftovers from a construction project, waste from a recent renovation, or as a secondhand find on sites like Facebook marketplace. Ask around for long enough, and you should be able to find some, as many people would rather give this material away rather than pay for waste removal. This means it's possible to score reclaimed bricks for very low cost, even free. Reusing reclaimed bricks rather than buying new gravel is also a more eco-friendly option.