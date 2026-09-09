Forget Gravel: There's A More Stylish Alternative That Works Surprisingly Well
Gravel-based yard design is popular because the material is durable, fairly low-maintenance, and looks good. Landscaping with gravel is not ideal for everyone, though. Some people don't like the loose, scatterable stones and uneven, hard-to-tidy surface. If you're part of the latter group, you might be in search of gravel alternatives for your landscaping project. If you want a material that offers warmth and charm, consider using reclaimed bricks as a gravel alternative.
Reclaimed bricks can be used in some of the same spots as gravel. The bricks are suitable for pathways, garden bed or walkway borders, and for patio, fire pit, or seating-area flooring. Bricks in good shape can also be used to make small structures, like retaining walls, pedestals, and planters.
You might come across a stack of reclaimed bricks as leftovers from a construction project, waste from a recent renovation, or as a secondhand find on sites like Facebook marketplace. Ask around for long enough, and you should be able to find some, as many people would rather give this material away rather than pay for waste removal. This means it's possible to score reclaimed bricks for very low cost, even free. Reusing reclaimed bricks rather than buying new gravel is also a more eco-friendly option.
Reclaimed bricks can create more charming, affordable, and stable landscaping features
One of the most noticeable differences between gravel and reclaimed brick in landscaping is the appearance. Gravel looks natural and informal. It's plain, blends into the background, and really suits a range of styles, like modern, Mediterranean, and even more rustic French garden styles. On the other hand, brick stands out more as a material: The reddish color and variation is often quite noticeable in a garden. It has a warmer and more characterful appearance. Present in a variety of historic buildings, brick has a more classic reputation and can offer an old-world look. It is a good choice whether you're designing an English cottage garden or a romantic yet time-honored outdoor space. Brick even works for urban, modern, or industrial outdoor areas, since it can add some rustic texture to these design styles.
Beyond offering more charm, brick also provides more structure as a gravel alternative. One major complaint about gravel is that it doesn't stay in place; it might scatter into garden beds and doesn't feel very steady underfoot. Reclaimed brick patios and pathways are more permanent. More importantly, to some, they offer a more comfortable surface for walking, especially for wheels and mobility aids. So not only is reclaimed brick more stylish for traditional spaces, but it also works better than gravel if you need a steadier option under foot or furniture. Remember, you can use both across an outdoor space to create dimensional home landscaping.