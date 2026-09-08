Carpenter Bees Vs. Bumble Bees: How To Easily Tell The Difference

If you've ever been stung by a bee, you know exactly how painful it can be. It's one reason many people get nervous the minute they hear buzzing nearby. The good news is that not all bees sting. With over 4,000 bee species in the United States, learning to identify the most common types if you find a hive of bees at your house can help you interact with them safely. Carpenter bees and bumble bees are both highly active in the spring and summer. At first glance, they look very similar, but there are some key differences.

Carpenter bees, the largest native bees in the United States, are thick-bodied, large insects, with some species growing up to an inch long. Even though they may appear intimidating, they are calm unless provoked. Female carpenter bees use strong mandibles to chew into wood, creating long tunnels that can break down a structure. That's why it's worth paying attention if you find a carpenter bee nest along your eaves or see them coming in and out of the side of your home. Inside the tunnels, the females lay eggs, mixing saliva with sawdust to build protective partitions. Males usually die after mating, while some females can survive up to three years.

Bumble bees also look very plump. Instead of boring into wood, they like to build their nests underground, especially in old rodent burrows. They are very peaceful bees but will defend their nests if they feel threatened, such as when you run over their nest while mowing grass. Usually, these bees fly away rather than sting, though they may also buzz aggressively as a warning. When winter arrives, the colony dies off except for the mated queen. She hibernates and then becomes active again in the spring.