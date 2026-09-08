They Gave Dated Oak Cabinets A High-End Look With A More Stylish Alternative To White

If you're looking to dramatically update your kitchen without replacing anything, this is one surefire way—and it can be DIY. Before you start, there are some things to keep in mind. When shopping for a color– other than the commonplace white– look for tones that work with the other surfaces in the kitchen you won't be changing, such as the countertop and flooring. Factor in the hardware and appliances, if you like. Look at both the paint brand and product line when choosing, as some can be low-quality budget products from reputable brands and vice versa. (In fact, you'd be surprised to learn that Consumer Reports' highest-rated interior paint for 2026 is neither a Benjamin Moore nor Sherwin-Williams product.) Determine how much paint you need to ensure you buy enough at once. Buying additional paint later can result in slight variation due to differences in batches. Also, if using a sprayer, buy even more. Sprayers can use anywhere from 25% to 50% more paint than painting by hand.

The paint.ez.of.cedar team sprayed on the color to get that smooth, factory-finish look. If you want to try spraying yourself but don't own a sprayer, you can easily rent one from certain home-improvement stores on an hourly, daily, or weekly basis. Make sure to wear a respirator and cover furniture and surfaces in any areas adjacent to the kitchen. Sprayers produce airborne particles which can be breathed in and land on nearby surfaces.

While spraying might produce the best results, you can achieve a nearly-smooth finish if you're good with both a brush and roller. Paint the flat surfaces of the cabinets using a small, high-density foam roller. For edges, profiles, and corners, turn to a high-quality, 2-inch sash brush, whether straight or angled. No matter how you approach it, this is a DIY-able project that will refresh your kitchen space with a professional look!