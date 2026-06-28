Not Sherwin-Williams, Not Benjamin Moore: Consumer Reports' Highest-Rated Interior Paint

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Choosing that perfect paint color for inside your home means not only deciding on the right shade and finish but also picking a quality brand worth your money. Painting even the smallest room of your house means shelling out hundreds of dollars, so you want to make a wise investment. Consumer Reports (CR) tested 20 of the top-selling paint brands on the market in 2026 and found a standout interior paint that may not be as familiar as Sherwin-Williams or Benjamin Moore — Behr, with that iconic bear symbol fronting its cans, came out on top.

In its testing, CR evaluated two critical aspects of interior paints to determine which brand makes the best product: hiding (the ability to hide a darker layer of paint with a single coat) and stain resistance. It's clever to test these two factors because they tell you a lot about not only how easy and economical a paint will be to apply but also how a paint is going to perform against the wear and tear of everyday life.

Paints that cover well with one coat will save you money (and a lot of time) because you won't need primer or to apply a second coat — a game changer considering 2026's living room paint trend of color drenching. For stain resistance, CR dirtied up its coat of paint and then washed it off. Paint that came clean easily without color-fading got the highest marks. Behr's Dynasty brand, sold from Home Depot, got top marks in both of these tests.