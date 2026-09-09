9 Things Your Garden Needs In The Fall To Come Back Stronger Than Ever In The Spring

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Sure, the summer is winding down, as is peak gardening season, but the fall presents plenty of opportunity to tend to your florals and greenery. So, you may want to keep the shovel and pruning shears nearby, as a gardener's work is never done. In fact, a helping of autumnal maintenance is actually necessary for a thriving spring ahead, so make sure those essential gardening tools aren't buried in the shed.

Of course, cleaning fallen leaves out of your yard might take center stage during this time of the year, but there are equally important items to add to your to-do list. From removing dead branches to dividing perennials, a seasonal checklist will help ensure that your plants reflower and your outdoor oasis looks healthier and better than ever once the warm weather returns. Protection and preservation will be top of mind across gardening zones as the colder months roll in, so now is the time to plan accordingly.