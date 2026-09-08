Forget Mulch — A Prettier, Weed-Resistant Landscaping Option

There are a few options for getting rid of weeds in your garden, but they aren't exactly fun. If hand pulling makes you sore just thinking about it and spraying chemicals makes you nervous, then you're likely looking for a way to keepunwanted growth from taking over in the first place. While there's no 100% guaranteed solution, you can use a physical barrier like mulch to reduce the amount of weeds that spring up. But traditional mulch needs to be replenished, and it doesn't always add much visual interest. Luckily, you can swap it for a living carpet of greenery that's both attractive and effective at shading the soil. Sweet woodruff (Galium odoratum) is a flowering perennial that forms dense carpets in shady areas, helping suppress weeds around trees, beneath shrubs, or along the edges of your home.

Sweet woodruff is a delicate-looking perennial with thin leaves and tiny white flowers in spring and summer. However, it is surprisingly hardy, able to resist many pests and thrive in shade beds where other plants struggle. Its dense mat of foliage blocks sunlight from reaching the soil, making it harder for many unwanted plants to get established. This low-growing cover can grow between half a foot and 1 foot tall and will spread over time to around 2 feet wide. That means a handful of starts can eventually fill a larger area.

One potential downside to its durable and spreading nature is that it can become invasive in some areas. You should refer to your state's invasive plant list before planting, and keep an eye on its growth to ensure it stays in check.