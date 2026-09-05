A Piece Of Contact Paper Can Make A Damaged Washer And Dryer Look Prettier

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Do you need some clever laundry room ideas and inspiration to spruce up the space? Maybe you have a trusty washer and dryer that still work great, but are starting to show their age. Let's face it — dents, dings, scuffs, and scratches happen, especially on white appliances in a busy home. New machines can get expensive and might be larger than the old ones, making space an issue. Rather than replace them, spiff up your damaged washer and dryer by turning them into whimsical works of art.

To makeover your marred machines, buy a few rolls of decorative contact paper, and apply them in cut-to-fit sections. Contact paper is made from thin, pliable, waterproof vinyl with a peel-and-stick back, and is typically offered in rolls that feature a wide variety of colors and patterns. Uses include lining shelves and drawers, upcycling furniture, and other around-the-house projects. The adhesive craft material is relatively inexpensive and readily available through Amazon, Dollar Tree, and Walmart. For minimalist laundry rooms, OSECAGE Geometric Peel and Stick Paper offers a nice neutral tone with enough organic shape to stay interesting. If you prefer more personality, Vividpatch Floral Contact Paper provides a colorful impact.

This DIY will not only make your washer and dryer — and your whole laundry room — look prettier, but the paper will also protect your appliances from additional scratches. Just a bit of simple DIY work on a weekend can breathe new life into your vintage equipment.