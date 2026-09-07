Turn A Round Box And Dowels Into A DIY Countertop Storage Shelf That Looks So Stylish

Going round and round about organizing your space and making it look stylish? Stop spending hours browsing online when Factory Direct Crafts has a simple, inexpensive DIY option that will definitely earn you compliments. The two materials for this project are a round gift box with a lid and wooden dowels — the dowels suspend the box portion above the lid to create a two-tiered storage shelf for your kitchen or bathroom countertop. Two levels provide more storage space without taking up additional counter space. And the round shape creates a sleek, modern design.

Since you're making a shelf, you want the round gift box to be sturdy, so the bottom doesn't bend when you put items on it. Choose a box with a lift-off lid, as it becomes the base of your tray. You can also use hat boxes (which happen to be a thrift store find that's better than baskets for organizing closets) or paper mache boxes. Dollar Tree has small paper mache boxes with lids in various shapes, but you can find larger ones at craft stores.

The wooden dowels are the other major part of the project. You'll glue them partially around the boxes, so you'll need at least 10 to 12 dowels (but possibly more), depending on the size. Common lengths for dowels are 12 and 18 inches — decide how much space you want between the shelves to choose. Have lots of hot glue sticks on hand, or you can use Gorilla Glue to secure the dowels to the box. Finally, you may want additional embellishments to decorate the shelf when you're done. And that's all you need for this DIY that sneaks extra storage into your home at little cost.