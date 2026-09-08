Always Keep Old Wine Bottles: Turn Them Into Cute Storage Containers

Cute storage containers are a great way to keep your food safe and your knick-knacks sorted, but sometimes the stores just don't have anything that fits your aesthetic. Luckily, you can easily DIY a mini storage jar using an old wine bottle. Of course, if you aren't a fan of wine, you can use any other glass bottle you happen to have on hand. The bottles themselves are already designed to hold things, and you can remove the neck and top part of the bottle for easier access. To keep it sealed, you can either buy a lid of the correct size and shape or make your own out of tin foil, cloth, or even the top parts of the bottle.

By cutting the wine bottle in half, you're left with an jar-shaped piece that has a flat bottom and even sides. Since they're made of glass, you can store just about anything in them, including liquids. Adding some decorative elements to the outside can help them match your aesthetic, plus it's simply wise to label them so you know what's in each jar. You'll need at least one bottle, but having extras is a good idea. That way, you can start over if you make a mistake, or make an entire set of storage containers. You'll also need a glass cutter and glass-specific sandpaper to smooth down the top of your jar. And make sure you know how to take off labels and remove sticker residue from glass before you start.