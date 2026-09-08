Always Keep Old Wine Bottles: Turn Them Into Cute Storage Containers
Cute storage containers are a great way to keep your food safe and your knick-knacks sorted, but sometimes the stores just don't have anything that fits your aesthetic. Luckily, you can easily DIY a mini storage jar using an old wine bottle. Of course, if you aren't a fan of wine, you can use any other glass bottle you happen to have on hand. The bottles themselves are already designed to hold things, and you can remove the neck and top part of the bottle for easier access. To keep it sealed, you can either buy a lid of the correct size and shape or make your own out of tin foil, cloth, or even the top parts of the bottle.
By cutting the wine bottle in half, you're left with an jar-shaped piece that has a flat bottom and even sides. Since they're made of glass, you can store just about anything in them, including liquids. Adding some decorative elements to the outside can help them match your aesthetic, plus it's simply wise to label them so you know what's in each jar. You'll need at least one bottle, but having extras is a good idea. That way, you can start over if you make a mistake, or make an entire set of storage containers. You'll also need a glass cutter and glass-specific sandpaper to smooth down the top of your jar. And make sure you know how to take off labels and remove sticker residue from glass before you start.
Creating your wine bottle storage jars
Start by removing the label and cleaning your bottles. Next, decide how tall you want your finished storage jar to be and cut your bottle. There are a number of ways you can cut glass, but using a glass cutter is the most effective way. You can usually find them at hardware stores for around $10 to $15, and if you plan on making multiple storage containers the convenience is likely worth the cost. Once cut, the edges will be sharp, so handle both halves carefully. Sand down the edges immediately after so they're smooth.
You can technically call your storage container done now. However, adding a lid can make it both cuter and more practical. You may be able to find a lid that's the right size and shape in stores or online, so it's worth measuring the top of your container and perusing the options. If there isn't one that fits, or you're feeling extra crafty, you can make your own lid. A simple option would be to stretch tinfoil or fabric over it, perhaps holding it in place with a rubber band or ribbon. Alternatively, use clay, wood, or other materials to craft a custom lid. Finish it off with your decorations. If you know how to paint mason jars, then you can replicate the process with your wine bottles. Printed or hand-drawn paper labels will look nice as well. If you used clear wine bottles, you can even give them a vintage look with food coloring.