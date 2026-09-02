WD-40 Vs. Silicone Spray: Do They Work The Same?

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WD-40 and silicone spray are not the same thing. People use classic WD-40 to clean metal parts and loosen surface rust. Silicone spray doesn't do any of these things. It deposits a slippery coating that reduces friction between metal parts. In short, it's a lubricant.

WD-40 has many surprising — even genius — uses, but there's some controversy about whether or not it's a lubricant. The WD-40 company claims that it is, but TRH Technical Services, a company that supplies medical equipment, says no. Popular Mechanics believes that the issue of lubrication is complex and application-specific. WD-40 can help free stuck metal parts by penetrating around rust and corrosion, but its light residue doesn't replace a long-lasting lubricant. In fact, it tends to collect dust and can end up doing the opposite over time.

To improve lubrication, WD-40 now sells products distinct from its original formula, including WD-40 Specialist with Silicone, which offers rust prevention, but not rust loosening. The company also sells items with white lithium grease and a no-drip dry lube.

Products like CRC Heavy Duty Silicone Lubricant prevent rust with a durable coating and lubricate. However, they don't clean metal or loosen rust the way WD-40 does.