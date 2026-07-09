Ditch Regular WD-40: There's A Smarter Way To Fix Your Squeaky Door Hinge

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A squeaky door can be really annoying, especially if it's one that people use all the time. The cause is usually dirty or rusty hinges, and the go-to remedy for that is good old regular WD-40. WD-40 has many uses around the home and garden, and it'll stop the squeaking for a while. Originally developed for the airline industry, its initial purpose was to dissolve rust, but it does provide some lubrication, according to the company's website. And squeaky hinges need lubrication to stay quiet, which is why silicone spray is a smarter alternative.

How much lubrication original WD-40 provides, how long it lasts, and the nature of the lubricating agent aren't public knowledge, because the company keeps the formula secret. The quality of the lubrication is controversial, however, with one poster on a machinist's forum claiming that it's "terrible," and that the best use of WD-40 is as a solvent. In other words, its ability to dissolve rust, dirt, and grime — and not its lubrication properties — is why WD-40 is so good for loosening metal parts and quieting squeaky hinges.

The main purpose of silicone, on the other hand, is to lubricate. When you use a silicone spray to quiet your door hinges, it leaves a thin, slippery film that allows the metal parts to slide past each other effortlessly. Even the makers of WD-40 recognize this quality, which is why they market WD-40 Specialist Silicone Lubricant. This is the stuff to use on your squeaky hinges.