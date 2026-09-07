How To Regularly Prune A Pothos To Keep It Looking Full And Healthy

Even though pruning sounds simple, there are some things to keep in mind to avoid hurting your pothos. The first step is cleaning your scissors with sanitizing wipes or rubbing alcohol. This will prevent organisms or disease from spreading. You should cut near the leaf nodes (the spot where the leaves emerge from the vine) to encourage growth. Choose the desired length for each vine and identify the nearest node. Then, cut about half an inch above it.

The cut pothos plant stems can be propagated in water and added back into the same pot to fill it out. You can prune your pothos whenever it needs it, but the plants are in their growth phase during spring and summer. This timing makes it easier for your plant to recover and grow lush. Also, cutting too many vines can send your pothos into shock. So, it's a good idea to prune a small amount at a time (no more than a third of the plant). When you see yellow or dried leaves, feel free to trim them anytime.

One of the quickest ways to bring a pothos back to life is making sure it has indirect sunlight and consistent watering. So set it on a high surface with these conditions if you'd like it to trail downward. You can also add a trellis to grow it upward. Whichever setup you choose, ongoing pruning of your pothos can shape it in the way you prefer.